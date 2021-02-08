EDGEWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - An Edgewood man is in custody on methamphetamine related charges after a search warrant was executed at his home.
Ricky Allen Matlock, 65, was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff's Office at 10:54 p.m. on February 6 after deputies searched his home in the 400 block of N. Oak in Edgewood.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office served the search warrant with the assistance of Troopers with the Illinois State Police and Officers with the Effingham Police Department.
Officials said they found numerous items of drug paraphernalia, cash, and more than 53 grams of methamphetamine.
The investigation was conducted by the Effingham County Sheriff's Office and the South-Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force.
Matlock was taken into custody, transported to the Effingham County Jail and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The criminal case has been referred to the Effingham County State's Attorney's Office for prosecution.
