EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- The Effingham City Police worked with Effingham County Sheriffs Deputies to make a narcotics and weapons arrest.
According to officials, on Monday, June 7, at approximately 2:58 p.m., Effingham City Police was called to assist Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies at Days Inn, 1602 Damron Court.
Deputies were serving warrants for two individuals in the hotel when they located illegal narcotic equipment.
Effingham Police obtained a subsequent search warrant; during the search, Officers located one-half pound of methamphetamine and a firearm.
Effingham County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Alexis L. Marshall, 21, Freeburg, on an original United States Marshals Service warrant, and Christopher M. Beasley, 34, Mattoon, on a Coles County failure to appear warrant.
Effingham Police also charged Beasley for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 100 grams - 400 grams and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Beasley is potentially facing 6 – 30 years in prison for his drug charge and 3 - 7 years in prison for his firearms charge alone.
Sheriff Paul Kuhns commended the joint effort between the two Law Enforcement Agencies, stating, "Effingham County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Effingham Police Department Officers partnered together to make these significant arrests – the combined effort and shared resources led to half a pound of methamphetamine that won't be sold in our city or county, and it got the dealers off the streets. It's a job well-done by all involved."
Police Chief Jason McFarland concurred with Sheriff Kuhns, reiterating, "Teamwork between our local Law Enforcement Agencies is crucial in our area, and the citizens of Effingham City and Effingham County benefit greatly by this cooperation. In this case, a substantial quantity of methamphetamine and an illegal firearm were seized off the streets. Together, our Agencies will continue confronting those who wish to bring illegal drugs and weapons to our area."
