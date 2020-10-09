DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) -- At age 12, Elizabeth Weidner, an Effingham County native, was diagnosed with Stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma.
Now facing the biggest challenge of her life, Weidner had a choice: let the cancer dictate her future or find her purpose.
"So when I was in the hospital, we would run out of the essential supplies that we had, and they had some at the Ronald McDonald room at St. Louis Children's Hospital. So whenever I got out of the hospital, I had the idea (that) we could do an essential supply drive in our county or just all over the state or whoever wanted to donate," Weidner, the 2020 4-H Civic Engagement winner, said.
Elizabeth's idea quickly became reality. Now 16, Elizabeth has been doing her supply drive for four years. Five different hospitals receive essential supplies for families in need.
"I absolutely love it. Whenever I'm having a bad day, I love to help other people. It doesn't really matter to me what I'm going through at that moment, I'm able to help someone else and put a smile on their face and that's what matters," Weidner said.
Weidner's commitment to pediatric cancer awareness, research and funding earned her this year's 4-H Youth in Action Pillar Award for Civic Engagement.
"It was so amazing that I was able to achieve this. I looked back at all the kids who achieved this and they're all so amazing. I wasn't sure if I was worthy enough for the award," Weidner said.
The award is a small token of appreciation for her efforts, with the work far from being done.
"I've seen those little babies who have been helpless in the hospital (and) not able to say anything for themselves, Those are the type of people that have me continuing to fight because I don't want them to have to go through anything else that's completely horrible. They don't deserve it," Weidner said.
People can follow Weidner's cancer journey on her Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.