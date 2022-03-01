EFFINGHAM, Ill (WAND) - Many Effingham residents stood outside the Effingham Cross to show their support as hundreds of vehicles drove over the overpass with the People's Convoy.
It's inspired by the Canadian trucker convoy taking a stance against COVID-19 mandates for truckers.
One trucker, Marilyn Dudley, said she went today to support fellow truckers.
"They're all a family out there. They look out for each other. Nobody gets left behind," Dudley said.
She said while the movement started with support for specifically truckers, it has grown.
"They're the truckers are leading the convoy, but they're standing up for us and what we believe in ... I should have the choice as to what medications or chemicals are put in my body. It shouldn't be made for me," Dudley said.
One home school family said they came today to show their kids a historical moment and lead by example.
"If we don't teach the younger generation, which God has given us to lead, then you know who is going to do it," Sarah Shirley said.
Participants said they are watching the convoy as it heads to Washington, D.C. through Facebook Live.
