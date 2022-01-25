NEW ORLEANS (WAND) - Sean Payton, who has central Illinois roots, is "stepping away" as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
A Tuesday report from NBC Chicago said Payton's departure may only be for a period of time and he may not be fully "retiring" yet. This gave Chicago Bears fans some hope that he might eventually become the team's coach, but it's widely reported he remains under contract in New Orleans through 2024.
Payton, who won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints, received a bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston in 1987.
Payton is originally from the Naperville area.
