CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University announced it will no longer require ACT/SAT test scores for admission to the university.
The test-optional policy starts for the Fall 2021 semester applicants.
Students can apply for for Fall 2021 starting July 1, free of charge for a limited time.
Applicants with no test scores, but who possess a 3.3 GPA and college prep work will meet admissions criteria.
Those with no test scores and a 2.5 to 3.29 GPA will have their credentials reviewed to determine eligibility for admission.
Students can still submit test scores in order to be admitted using standard admissions criteria (minimum 2.5 GPA, 18 ACT or 960 SAT).
The university said the test-optional policy change was partly motivated by COVID-related disruption of standardized testing and partly by a desire to eliminate unnecessary barriers to college admission faced by marginalized student groups.
“Our students are so much more than an SAT or ACT score,” said David Glassman, President of EIU. “EIU uses a variety of eligibility metrics that will continue to elevate the academic quality of our incoming students independent of those conventional assessments.”
Josh Norman, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management at EIU, added, “We don’t want any of EIU’s future applicants to feel hamstrung by circumstances far outside their control,” Norman said. “Research shows that the costs and inaccessibility of test preparation resources and courses often inhibit minority and low-income students. Providing equity in access to the superior education offered at EIU is part of our mission, and a substantive part of this shift in our Admissions processes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.