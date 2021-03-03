CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- Eastern Illinois University is being recognized, for the fourth year in a row, by the Arbor Day Foundation earing the Tree Campus Higher Education® recognition for its commitment to effective urban forest management.
"Tree Campuses and their students set examples for not only their student bodies but the surrounding communities showcasing how trees create a healthier environment," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Because of Eastern Illinois University's participation, air will be purer, water cleaner, and students and faculty will be surrounded by the shade and beauty trees provide."
The Tree Campus Higher Education program recognizes colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and engaging staff and students in conservation goals.
EIU has met the Tree Campus Higher Education's five standards by maintaining a tree advisory committee, having a campus tree-care plan, dedicating annual expenditures for the campus tree program, observing and celebrating Arbor Day, and completing student service-learning projects.
Currently, there are 403 campuses across the United States with this recognition.
"We're delighted that the Arbor Day Foundation continues to recognize EIU for our commitment to sustainable urban forestry on campus," said Dr. Ryan Hendrickson, dean of the Graduate School and chair of EIU's tree advisory committee. "EIU's efforts, combined with the conservation and sustainability efforts of its local businesses and communities, helps make Coles County an even more inviting place to live, work, and play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.