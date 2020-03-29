(WAND) - Elton John hosted an hour-long live stream, concert Sunday, featuring several other celebrities.
It's was all apart of the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America.
John was joined by singers like Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Dave Grohl, H.E.R, Tim McGraw and Sam Smith.
Celebrities paid tribute to front-line workers who are working hard to care for people affected by COVID-19.
The benefit will allow viewers to help support two charities that support those battling the pandemic: Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.