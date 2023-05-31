MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — Ground was broken for the new Emerald Acres Sports Connection complex in Mattoon on Wednesday.
With a project of this size, residents are hoping the complex will bring a boost to the city.
"It's about an economic event that's going to impact a lot of things in the city of Mattoon. Including housing, commercial development, schools, our healthcare facilities, our parks, so it affects a lot of things," said Mayor of Mattoon, Rick Hall.
There was also a surprise announcement of a partnership with a local health care center.
"Sarah Bush Lincoln is very pleased to provide medical care services for the sports connection, and so we will be placing our walk-in clinic services at the facility. It will be accessible to the community, to the athletes, and to everyone attending the sports complex," said President and CEO of Sarah Bush Lincoln, Kim Uphoff.
The project will consist of multiple basketball courts, inside venues for wrestling and cheerleading, and much more.
"Right now we're kicking off the indoor component which has eight basketball that can be converted to 16 volleyball courts, and yes, pickleball. After that we will then have the outdoor field component which has potential to be 12 to 20 playing surfaces from that end," said John Wolfe, Project Executive.
It's expected the complex will be complete by late 2024.
