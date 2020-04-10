ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday his office filed emergency rules extending expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings for at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen.
This is due to the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic.
The previous extension was for 30 days.
“Extending expiration dates by at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen is the right thing to do,” said White. “It will ensure driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations remain valid during this pandemic and will help alleviate the rush of customers visiting facilities once they reopen.”
A Stay-at-Home order is in effect in Illinois until April 30.
Driver Services facilities were also closed to the public through April 30.
Services that can be still be done ONLINE include:
· renewing a vehicle registration;
· applying for a vehicle title and registration;
· obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card;
· obtaining a driving record abstract;
· renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program.
“My commitment is to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents, while still providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This will, and must, continue to be the guiding principle of our decision making.”