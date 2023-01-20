SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two EMS workers recently charged with first-degree murder pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Friday morning.
During Friday morning's preliminary hearing, the Sangamon County State's Attorney presented evidence to the court as to why his office charged LifeStar Ambulance Service workers, Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley, with first-degree murder.
The pair is accused of strapping a patient, 35-year-old Earl Moore Jr., face down to a gurney. An autopsy found that Moore died of compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint on a paramedic transpiration stretcher due to tightened straps across the back.
The State called an Illinois State Police Sergeant with Criminal Investigations Unit to the stand. The Trooper detailed information from his investigation that led authorities to arrest Cadigan and Finley for the death of Moore Jr.
Related Stories:
- Two EMS workers arrested for death of patient
- Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorneys Ben Crump, Bob Hilliard
- Springfield NAACP holds annual Unity March
- SIU Medicine releases statement on death of Earl Moore Jr.
- Family of Earl Moore Jr. files wrongful death suit
- Illinois EMS Association releases statement regarding the death of Earl Moore Jr.
During its investigation, ISP interviewed witnesses, the officers who arrived on the scene, and Cadigan and Finley.
The court watched the body camera video and listened to a MICU call made by Finley to hospital workers on their way to the hospital. During that call, Finley told a hospital worker that she had not taken Moore's vitals because he was being combative.
During Friday's hearing the court learned that Cadigan was an EMT Basic and Finley was a Paramedic. Cadigan had more than 20 years of experience as an EMT Basic.
The State argued that Cadigan and Finley knew that placing Moore Jr. face down onto the gurney would cause either great bodily harm or death. However, the defense argued that no evidence showed the actions the pair made would cause great bodily harm or death.
Sangamon County Judge Grischow ruled that there was enough probable cause to charge the pair with first-degree murder. Due to court proceedings, the case was then assigned to a new judge. The next hearing is scheduled for February.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.