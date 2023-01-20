(WAND) — WAND News reached out to the Illinois EMS Association for a comment regarding the death of Earl Moore Jr., who died after being strapped, facedown on a gurney by two EMS workers.
The association declined an interview but released the following statement:
"Every EMS professional has the power to choose how they present themselves. They can make the choice to act professionally, with compassion and decency. We do not feel that this case represents proper patient care, basic decency, nor proper protocol when it comes to patient handling and scene assessment. These providers did not show empathy or provide proper care for Earl Moore, Jr.
"EMS, as an industry, is struggling with crisis level staffing challenges that are pushing the demand on EMS providers beyond limits, with individuals working longer shifts, facing massive burnout, and facing challenges beyond those that other industries face. This is not an excuse for what happened and we hope the public sees that this is not a representation of EMS in Illinois. We are deeply saddened by the care, or lack thereof, that Earl Moore, Jr. received. Our thoughts and condolences go out to their loved ones during this difficult time."
