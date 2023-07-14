The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is monitoring the clean up of an oil spill at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) in Decatur.
The Illinois EPA told WAND News, staff responded Wednesday afternoon to the site of the spill. EPA Officials are coordinating with ADM officials to determine what caused the spill and how they will clean it up.
Preliminary reports show the material is likely vegetable oil, which can still be harmful to the environment, but is not toxic.
The Illinois EPA told WAND News the vegetable oil has gotten into a storm drain that empties into a storm water pond west of the plant. ADM officials have permission to enter the private property for any clean-up needed. A contractor is collecting the vegetable oil from the point, and a consultant has been hired to clean-up the material that impacted soils.
Illinois EPA continues to monitor the clean-up.
ADM released the following statement to WAND News:
"ADM is committed to ensuring the safety of our employees, our communities, and the environment. Yesterday afternoon, ADM fielded a concern about a possible vegetable oil leak from our processing complex in Decatur. We quickly initiated an investigation, which is ongoing.
ADM takes matters like this very seriously. We understand the community’s concerns and will continue to respond as necessary."
