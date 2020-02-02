CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - While many spent their Super bowl Sunday in the comfort of their own home, one local housing authority spent their day giving back to those in need.
The Housing Authority of Champaign County held a Super bowl and Resource party for people without addresses in Champaign County.
"As people think about the homeless or they think about people who have been marginalized during Christmas or Thanksgiving, but on the Super bowl we are all out eating and having fun," said CEO David Northern, Sr.
He says his housing authority is about meeting the demands of the community and they are there to make sure those demands are met.
"When I first came to Champaign in April of 2018, I noticed there were a lot of homeless people sleeping by the Housing Authority doors and that really put something on my heart," said Northern Sr.
A couple of agencies were on site to help answer any questions or hand out information that the community may need. Carle Clinic was also on hand to check people's blood pressure. Childcare Resources and Crisis Nursery were also there to provide assistance.