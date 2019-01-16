ILLINOIS (WAND) – An executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker looks to pair students with workforce training they need.
Executive Order 2019-03 asks for the government to review industries state leaders have targeted for growth and place workforce development funding in those industries, in the hope that the workforce of tomorrow can step in and be prepared to work. Pritzker says the measure is needed to respond to a changing economy and work toward “building the workforce of tomorrow”.
“It is critical that state resources are being used to meet the demands of the 21st century,” he said. “This executive order will help ensure our workforce is prepared to fill jobs in industries with the greatest need and will help us attract new businesses to Illinois. We know there is more work to be done and I look forward to working with bipartisan members of the General Assembly to grow our economy and help working families thrive.”
In its exact words, a press release from Pritzker’s office says the executive order requires:
- Review of Identified Targeted Growth Industries. The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity shall, within 90 days of the effective date of this Executive Order, deliver a report to the Governor containing a comprehensive review of industries the Department has identified for targeted growth to determine the ongoing effectiveness of investment in those industries and to identify emerging opportunities for investment in growing industries.
- Review of Effective and Efficient Investment in Targeted Industries. The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity shall, within 90 days of the effective date of this Executive Order, deliver a report to the Governor containing a comprehensive review of the return on investment for targeted industries with recommendations for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of existing investment, and best practices and lessons learned for future investment in emerging growth industries.
- Report on Improved Alignment of Workforce Resources for Disenfranchised Communities. The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity shall, within 90 days of the effective date of this Executive Order, deliver a report to the Governor containing comprehensive recommendations for improving alignment of workforce resources for communities that have been disenfranchised, including rural and urban communities.
Pritzker made the announcement during his first week in office at Southwestern Illinois Community College in St. Clair County. SWIC President Nick Mance, student Sonny Wilson, nominee for Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity leader Erin Guthrie and lawmakers joined him for the announcement.
Wilson says Pritzker is making a difference for students with this move.
“As a student here at SWIC, all I want is to build a better future, and today, Gov. Pritzker is helping me and thousands of other students by looking ahead at what it takes to build a 21st century workforce,” he said. “The state needs to look at what industries are growing and prepare students like me to start a career, and that’s what Gov. Pritzker is moving us towards.”
“The state of Illinois has not been fully identifying and embracing innovative strategies to focus workforce development dollars on emerging growth industries, and it’s time to change that,” said Sen. Christopher Belt (D-57th). “Gov. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will direct resources into growth industries like health care, information technology, and green technology to maximize job creation across the state and help us build a stronger economic foundation.”
Rep. LaToya Greenwood (D-114th) says Illinois is “lagging behind” at the start of 2019 in building economic growth and economic opportunity in Illinois communities.
“Gov. Pritzker is tackling this failure head-on and will get us back to the basics of effective governing and create and plan to move our state forward into a new day.”