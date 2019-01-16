Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.