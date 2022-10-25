CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Planned Parenthood in Champaign has expanded their facility for in-clinic abortion care patients.
“This facility was completed just a few months back. The entire first floor has been renovated. At one time there wasn’t anything down here so a completely new renovated space,” said Health Center Manager, Jennifer Fetters.
During today's press conference and tour, the CEO and President of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, Jennifer Welch laid out how the facility expanded by five thousand square feet and will offer care to patients around the region.
“We see patients who must flee their own communities to access basic healthcare or are forced to carry a pregnancy against their will. Since Dobbs, we’re seeing an all-time high number of out-of-state abortion patients,” said Welch.
During the tour of the new ultrasound rooms, laboratory, and recovery rooms for future patients, Fetters explained how this expansion will be of service.
"It benefits everyone. It benefits the community it benefits not just those folks who are here for these services. It allows us to see more patients, it enables more staff, and it allows more staff to get more experiences,” stated Fetters.
Welch also said that Planned Parenthood' of Illinois plans to continue their services and will continue to serve women around the country.
