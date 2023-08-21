SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — While heading back to school can be a fun time for students, it can also be very stressful for them — and their parents.
The stress of learning a new schedule or school coupled with the usual issues of grades, bullying and family life can trigger mental health problems.
Jonathan Ponser, manager of behavioral therapy services with Memorial Behavioral Health, said visits to therapists and counselors increase during the school year — especially for kids. That's why he believes parents should help their children express their feelings and develop health coping strategies.
"[Good ways to help your kids include] having things prepared ahead of time and talking about any of the worries that the kids may have brought up," Ponser said. "That can include just talking about some the things that you remember worrying about when you were a kid."
Ponser said this time of the year can also be stressful for parents given the challenges of juggling work, childcare and extracurricular activities for the kids. That's why he recommends everyone — including parents — be open about their mental health and develop positive ways to deal with stress.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.