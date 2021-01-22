DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Nearly a year into the pandemic, working from home is starting to take a toll on everyone's mental health.
Experts say maintaining a proper work-life balance is critical to health and happiness.
One thing that's missing from the equation now: a commute to and from work. Mental health professionals say that time sitting in traffic has more benefits than most people think.
"It's a nice break between your work environment and your home environment," said Mary Crisler, a psychiatric nurse practitioner with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. "With the pandemic, since many people are forced to work from home, you don't have that time where you can separate your home life from your work life."
Crisler added that people can still find time to process their thoughts and just breathe — even without hopping in the car. Going for a walk or bike ride before or after work can have the same benefits while adding light exercise into a person's day as well.
