MT. ZION (WAND) - With a funeral and procession, the Mt. Zion community paid its respects to fallen Illinois State Police trooper Todd Hanneken.
Hundreds of people showed up Thursday to pay their respects to Hanneken, who was killed in a March 25 Champaign County crash. A funeral was held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Zion Intermediate School.
Law enforcement could be seen standing at attention in somber moments remembering a man who gave everything for others and made them smile. Hanneken went by the nickname of "Happy."
"This was an unexpected loss," said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. "The ISP is a resilient organization (with) resilient people. We are a strong agency, a strong department and we will get through this."
A procession 12 miles long wove its way through the community following the funeral before reaching Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, where Hanneken was buried. A town dressed in red, white and blue honored his memory with American flags along the path.
"The entire community has been very supportive of the ISP during this very difficult time," Kelly said. "We continue to ask that you respect the privacy of the family as they grieve."
Hanneken leaves behind a wife, his children and his parents. His father is a retired Illinois state trooper.
Memorials in Hanneken's name can be left to Illinois State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.