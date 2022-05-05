SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The legacies of fallen officers were honored Thursday in an annual police memorial ceremony.
The event was held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and the State of Illinois Capitol Complex. Law enforcement from around the state took part.
Along with the memorial service, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the Capitol. One of the officers honored was Trooper Todd Hanneken, who lost his life in a single-vehicle crash on March 25, 2021. Respects were also paid honoring Chris Oberheim of Champaign.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
