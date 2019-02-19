DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Three months before a two-year-old girl died cold and dirty, city officials cited the child’s mother and her boyfriend for a code violation at their home.
Emergency workers found Ta'Naja Barnes unresponsive at her family’s home in the 1800 block of East North Street last Monday. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police arrested the child’s mother, Twanka Davis.
Investigators described the home as filthy, with overflowing sinks and toilet and a box full of waste in a bathtub.
In November, Decatur code enforcement cited Davis and her boyfriend for failing to have garbage service at the home as required by city codes, according to documents obtained by WAND through an open records request. The two failed to appear at a December hearing.