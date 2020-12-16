MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A family grieving the loss of their daughter from COVID-19 is finding comfort in helping others.
The family of Dani Kater spent Wednesday handing out COVID-19 kits to residents of Macon County. This was over a month after the virus claimed Kater's life.
"This is not brave on our part," said Tina Rubin, Kater's mother. "This is very therapeutic to have something positive maybe come out of this."
Kater was 30 years old when she died. She had no underlying health conditions.
She was a former Mt. Zion native and called McLean County home. She was the youngest person in that county to die from COVID-19.
Kater went to the hospital with an oximeter, which showed her blood oxygen level was low.
Rubin, who noted the United States has passed 300,000 COVID-19 deaths, is urging the people to follow the warnings from health officials.
"Please take it seriously," Rubin said. "If people had taken it seriously from the very beginning and done the things to contain it, I truly believe that we would not be standing here right now."
The kits contain an oximeter, masks, a thermometer and information on COVID-19. An Illinois company created the kits, which were paid for with donations collected for the Dani Kater Memorial Fund. The Community Foundation of Macon County helped in the process.
Giving these items out is helping the family find a purpose through tragedy in a time when happiness is difficult to find.
"Having to give up on Christmas, I know is really tough for a lot of people," Rubin said. "Not being able to see your family, but unfortunately, in our case, we won't see her ever again."
Click here for more information about the Dani Rubin Kater Memorial Fund for COVID Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.