URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The teen responsible for the death of tow truck operator Ross Booker pleaded guilty to a charge Wednesday.
Garrett, Wingler, 16, of Tolono admitted to failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident in connection to the March 5 crash. This happened while Ross' parents, Dave and Marita Booker, were present at the Champaign County Courthouse, The News-Gazette reports.
The couple talked about the importance of giving your undivided attention to the road when you drive.
“You can’t take your eyes off the road for a second. It’s not important to drive that fast. Nothing is that important that you have to hurry. Take time with your family. And take pictures. We’ll never get more pictures with Ross,” Marita Booker said.
Wingler gave a two-and-a-half minute statement to the judge, in which he expressed remorse and told the court he is not a bad person.
Wingler was fined $500 and had a conviction placed on his driving record. Because the Illinois legislature determined failing to reduce speed is a fine-only petty offense, Judge Adam Dill only had to make a choice between the recorded conviction or granting Wingler court supervision, which the teen's attorney asked for and was denied, the newspaper said.
Marita Booker called the judge's decision "a win for us and a win for Ross."
Prosecutors dropped a charge claiming Wingler violated Scott's Law, which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road, after reviewing evidence and determining he was in the correct lane.
Investigators said Wingler initially was ticketed by Champaign police because he mistakenly first told officers he had been in the left lane instead of the right lane. Squad car and tow truck cameras confirmed he was in the proper lane.
Booker and other responders were responding at 8:35 p.m. to the area of Windsor Road and Neil Street in Champaign, where a two-vehicle crash had occurred. Squad cars were in the area as Wingler had left his job at Harvest Market and was driving.
Booker was at the rear of a squad car sweeping up debris from the crash. A detective said Wingler "saw Ross Booker and tried to serve (to avoid hitting him), but was unable."
Dill noted "the appropriate charge was charged and Mr. Wingler has taken responsibility."
A display honoring Booker's legacy remains on display at the northeast corner of Neil Street and Windsor Road in Champaign. It contains a sign and flowers.
