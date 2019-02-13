Instead of "boy" or "girl", gender neutral babies are known as "theybies". "Theybies" refer to babies without a known sex.
What this means is only the parents and trusted caregivers know the baby's anatomy.
They think gender should be determined later by the child when they are older.
Ari Dennis did not assign her baby's sex at birth. "We just chose to acknowledge that those genitals don't indicate anything about gender," Dennis said.
Sparrow an 11-month-old baby.
But as far as the family is concerned, whether Sparrow is a boy or girl is yet to be determined.
Sparrow's birth certificate says sex-unknown.
"We are in no way prohibiting Sparrow from having a gender, and we're not forcing them to be one gender or another," Dennis said.Dennis went on to say, "People will be like 'Oh the child will be confused!' No. If gender is really something in you, then no one's going to change that."
There are different approaches with gender-neutral parenting.
Some families, like Sparrow's, choose not to disclose the sex of the baby. Others simply encourage their kids to play with all kinds of toys and wear any color they want to break down stereotypes.
"There's nothing wrong with pink. There's nothing wrong with blue," Dennis said. "There's something wrong with forcing kids into roles."