SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois drivers and farm workers can take safety precautions during the busy fall harvest season, state officials said this week.
Tractor roll-over accidents on farms or roadways are a leading cause of deaths in the industry.
The Illinois Department of Labor reminded agriculture workers to show slow moving signage and make sure lights are working properly. Workers should wear safety belts to lower the danger of serious injury and death in a crash.
Drivers also must be aware of tractors and other farm implements on roadways, slow down near them and be cautious while passing.
“September is tractor season in Illinois,” said Michael Kleinik, director of the Illinois Department of Labor. “This is the time of year when it is so important for both farmers and motorists to be patient and share the roads. We want everyone to head home to their families safe and sound at the end of each day.”
