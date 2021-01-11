(WAND) - The FBI has warned American law enforcement about possible armed protests at all 50 state Capitols.
The protests could happen beginning Jan. 16, the memo said. A senior law enforcement official told NBC News an armed group threatened to go to Washington, D.C. on that day and stage an uprising if President Donald Trump is removed from office by Congress.
The official said the memo featured information provided by the ATF, DEA, Defense Department, Park Police and the U.S. Marshals, along with other agencies. Sources of information included social media, open source and other avenues.
The memo came from the FBI's National Crisis Coordination Center and went to law enforcement agencies as a summary of threat information received since supporters of President Trump breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. It talked about threats made online for Jan. 16 through the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
But not every law enforcement agency expects any mass protests or violent confrontations to happen. A spokesperson for the FBI in Boston said the following:
“At this point in time, the FBI Boston Division is not in possession of any intelligence indicating any planned, armed protests at the four state capitals in our area of responsibility. (ME, MA, NH, and RI) from January 17-20, 2021.”
The spokesperson went on to say officials "are in constant communication with our law enforcement partners" and actionable intelligence will be shared.
The memo said the armed group that discussed going to Washington on Jan. 16 threatened an uprising if Congress tried to remove the president with the 25th amendment. Law enforcement leaders said Congress by law can't remove a president with that amendment, as such a decision would come from Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Cabinet.
