DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - FedEx Ground announced plans to open a distribution center in central Illinois.
A 217,000 square foot facility will be set up on Borgen Drive in Danville, a FedEx statement to WAND News said. After entering a lease agreement, the facility is expected to be operational in the fall of 2022.
The facility will employ both full and part-time team members. In addition, FedEx plans to contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses who are hiring locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions.
"We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services," FedEx said. "The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”
