feeling lucky

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur bar that has been the scene of several shootings is looking for a new name and a new start.

"We need a reset," Feeling Lucky Lounge and Package posted to it's Facebook page.

The bar is taking suggestions for a new name. If they choose a name you suggest, they will give you $500.

They are also thinking of adding karaoke Wednesday and Thursday nights and having live bands Friday and Saturday nights.

On April 7, a man was shot and killed outside of the bar.

>>Police: 2 injured in shooting at Decatur bar

Two more people were shot in the bar's parking lot on May 2. Both survived.