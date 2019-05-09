DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur bar that has been the scene of several shootings is looking for a new name and a new start.
"We need a reset," Feeling Lucky Lounge and Package posted to it's Facebook page.
The bar is taking suggestions for a new name. If they choose a name you suggest, they will give you $500.
They are also thinking of adding karaoke Wednesday and Thursday nights and having live bands Friday and Saturday nights.
On April 7, a man was shot and killed outside of the bar.
>>Police: 2 injured in shooting at Decatur bar
Two more people were shot in the bar's parking lot on May 2. Both survived.