Bloomington, Ill (WAND) – It’s a sweet deal for Bloomington as premium chocolate candy maker Ferrero announces a huge expansion.
Ferrero will spend $214 million to expand its plant for a production line for its Kinder Bueno candy bars. The 169,000 foot addition will result in the hiring of an additional 200 people over four years – generating an economic benefit to the region and the state.
Kinder Bueno was launched in the United States in 2019. It is a premium chocolate bar made with a wafer and hazel nuts.
Ferrero says the Bloomington facility will be its largest production line outside of Europe. Construction is expected to be completed in 2024.
