CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities responded to a reported fire at a hog confinement late Monday. The Beardstown Fire Cheif tells WAND News an estimated 100 hogs were affected by the fire.
The fire happened at 9:46 p.m at WIN Productions on Pilger Lane in Beardstown fire crews were on scene for several hours.
When firefighters arrived on scene, one building was completely engulfed with large adult pigs inside. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to other out buildings.
The Fire Chief estimates 100 or more animals may need to be euthanized.
