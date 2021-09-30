DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters helped Decatur crews extinguish a warehouse fire overnight into Thursday.
The fire happened at 2380 Millikin Parkway in Decatur. Firefighters said they responded at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday and found the loading dock area of the 300,000 square foot warehouse on fire, with smoke filling the inside of the warehouse.
Decatur firefighters said Springfield crews brought a mobile ventilation unit to help ventilate the fire overnight.
There were no reported injuries.
