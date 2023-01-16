 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Fire at Planned Parenthood in Peoria deemed arson

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire Truck (WL) Graphic

PEORIA, Ill. (25 News Now) - Arson is to blame for an overnight fire at the Planned Parenthood facility in Peoria.

In a release, the Peoria Fire Department says they were called to a commercial building at 2709 N Knoxville Ave. with fire and smoke showing from a front window.

No occupants were in the building at the time of the fire.

1 firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Weather Forecast

Poll