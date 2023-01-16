Fire at Planned Parenthood in Peoria deemed arson

PEORIA, Ill. (25 News Now) - Arson is to blame for an overnight fire at the Planned Parenthood facility in Peoria.
In a release, the Peoria Fire Department says they were called to a commercial building at 2709 N Knoxville Ave. with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
No occupants were in the building at the time of the fire.
1 firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Damage is estimated at $150,000.
