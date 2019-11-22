MILFORD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who firefighters said had a gun when they responded to a fire went to a hospital Thursday.
Crews said at 6:15 p.m., the fire happened at 1691 E. 1100 N. in the Milford area. They found flames coming from an upstairs window and, when they tried to enter the building, they said a man holding a gun threatened a firefighter.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office was then called to the scene and secured it. Milford police also responded.
An ambulance transported the man to a hospital after deputies removed him form the home. He is expected to recover.
Police said evidence was found of shots fired in the home, but it's unclear if they happened while firefighters were on the scene.
The fire marshal is expected to investigate further Friday.