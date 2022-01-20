DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire on E Marietta Street.
WAND is also on the scene, and report the roof of a building is collapsing as firefighters work to put out the fire.
According to officials, the call came in just after noon on Thursday. When crews arrived on the scene at E Marietta they began to put out the fire when a second call came in reporting a second fire on East Prairie.
Fire crews say heavy smoke was coming from the back of the building, and its expected they will be there until dark.
City buses arrived on scene to help keep crews warm.
At this no other information has been made available. And a causes for the fires are yet to be determined.
We are working to learn more, and keep this post updated with the latest information.
