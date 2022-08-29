DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Danville Fire Department were dispatched to a Days Inn Monday morning for the report of a Chlorine gas leak.
According to officials, the Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to the leak located in the basement of the Days Inn around 8:31 a.m.
Crews say several individuals were injured due to the release and were treated, transported or released by Ambulance crews.
The entire complex was evacuated before the Hazardous Materials Technicians entered the basement and contained the release, then Positive Pressure Ventilation fans were used to introduce fresh air into the basement.
Multiple officers from Danville Police Department responded to the initial call and assisted with evacuation and crowd control.
The VFW nearby opened up its facility for occupants to seek shelter from the heat.
Authorities report the hotel was turned back over to the owners and the occupants were able to return to their rooms at approximately 2:00 p.m.
Fire crews also noted there were no injuries of personnel reported during the incident.
