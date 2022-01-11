DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire late Monday night.
According to officials, fire crews were dispatched at 11:04 p.m. to 1775 E Johns St. for the report of a structure fire.
Crews arrived on scene at 11:09 p.m. to heavy smoke and fire from the front of the boarded up, residential structure, with flames threatening a residence to the east of the fire building.
Officials say crews deployed attack lines to knock down the bulk of the fire from the exterior, while truck company crews conducted roof operations to ventilate fire and smoke that had extended into the attic space.
After the initial fire attack, crews transitioned into an aggressive interior attack extinguishing the fire and proceeded to search for potential victims, as the house was reported to be known as a place where homeless people congregated.
Crews said the searching conditions were difficult due to the house being full of garbage and various items, yet were able to locate 2 cats and revived them with pet oxygen masks.
Animal control responded to the scene to care for the cats. No other victims were located and no injuries reported.
Fire crews say the fire appears to have started on the enclosed front porch area, and possibly from some type of propane heater.
An investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal, and the cause is still undetermined.
