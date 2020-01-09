CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A family has been displaced after a Thursday afternoon fire.
The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Taurus Loop for the report of a structure fire. Crews arrived and found a duplex with smoke and fire coming from the front porch and exterior.
The fire was quickly put out. The resident was able to escape the fire with their dog.
Fire damage was contained to the exterior of the front porch, the side and a portion of the attic. The rest of the apartment had smoke and water damage.
An adjacent structure has some damage to their siding.
No injuries were reported.
The fire department said discarded smoking materials was the cause of the fire.