SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters in Springfield battled flames on the back porch of a residence Thursday.
According to the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union Facebook page, crews responded before 1 p.m. to the 1000 block of N. 11th St. and found flames on the back porch. The fire occurred at a two-store wood frame duplex.
Crews searched the attic and basement of the structure. An electric fan was used at the back door.
After 1 p.m., crews were still on the scene overhauling the structure. It's unclear if there were any injuries.
WAND News is working to learn more about what caused this fire.
