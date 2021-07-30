WASHINGTON (WAND) - The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) said it is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, but encourages first responders to get the shot.
IAFF leaders said in a statement they want "all firefighters and emergency medical personnel" to be vaccinated.
"We urge the federal government to negotiate with our affiliates regarding the impact and implementation of its vaccination incentives, and for state and local governments to work hand in hand with our affiliates and negotiate to the fullest extent allowed by law to ensure the health and safety of our members and the communities they protect," the statement said.
