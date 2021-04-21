SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A structure fire response is underway in Springfield.
Firefighters responded to an address at the corner of Madison and 9th streets was showing from a two-floor commercial structure when firefighters arrived. The structure is listed as the Springfield Adult Rehabilitation Center.
At about 9:25 p.m., an additional company was called for added manpower.
At 9:30 p.m., the union said crews believed they had a knock on the fire. The was was fully out as of 10 p.m. Friday.
It's unclear if anyone was in the building, but responders checked inside to be sure nobody was in the building. Investigators from the Fire Safety Division of the Springfield Fire Department were on the scene at 10:15 p.m.
East Madison Street in downtown Springfield was shut down late Wednesday with crews on the scene.
More to come.
