SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State health leaders have confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for the West Nile virus in 2020.
The positive mosquito batch was collected on June 5 in Evanston by the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District. The Illinois Department of Public Health stressed there are no reported human cases of West Nile as of June 10.
The virus is transmitted to people from a Culex pipiens, or house mosquito, which picks it up from feeding on an infected bird. Four out of five people infected with West Nile will not show symptoms, and those who do could develop fever, nausea, headaches and muscle aches, with symptoms lasting from a few days to a few weeks.
Severe illness such as meningitis and encephalitis or death can occur in rare cases. People at higher risk for severe complications include people older than 60 and those with weakened immune systems.
“While we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also remember to take steps to protect our health from other illnesses,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Getting outdoors is a great way to combat being cooped up, but you need to take precautions to protect yourself from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around your home.”
To monitor for West Nile in Illinois, officials conduct lab tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds. They also test sick horses and people who have West Nile virus-like symptoms.
A person who seeks a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird is asked to contact their local health department. Officials will then decide if the bird should be picked up for testing.
