TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - First National Bank in Taylorville is holding an Easter Egg hunt around town.
Twelve eggs were hidden around town. The eggs contain a ticket with a prize number that can be redeemed at the bank.
The prizes vary from $10-$20 and were purchased from local merchants.
Merchants include Car Wash City, Dairy Queen, Subway, Farmhouse Signs, Dear Yesteryear, Olde Bowl, and Burton's Tap.
Both adults and children can claim the prizes if found.
Eggs are not hidden on the merchants' properties.
Only one egg may be claimed per household.
