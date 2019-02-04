DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A tribute to first responders topped the list of Super Bowl ads most viewed on YouTube, analysts said.
The top five most viewed ads are:
- “The Team that Wouldn’t Be Here,” a Verizon ad in which NFL stars share their stories of being saved by first responders.
- “Not Everything Makes the Cut,” an Amazon ad in which an employee talks about failed uses for Alexa.
- “Jeep Big Game Blitz,” a word-by-word visual score of the Star Spangled Banner performed by One Republic.
- “The Elevator,” a Hyundai ad that promises a better car-shopping experience.
- “We All Win,” a Microsoft ad about how accessible technology can help gamers.
“One of the biggest things we saw during the game yesterday is the interest in ads spiked through the roof,” said Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube VP. “We saw viewership of big game ads on YouTube rise almost 60 percent from last year, which was probably in part due to the lackluster excitement on the field.”
Users also searched for video of past games and players, Walpert Levy said.