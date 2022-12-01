TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County TRIAD hosted an event to help seniors identify first responders, utility workers, and city employees.
The event was called "Who's Knocking At Your Door." Representatives walked a runway to show what uniforms people should look out for.
"It's the season of scams, all sorts of scams," said Dwayne Wheeler, Chief og the Taylorville Police Department. "We have to be careful and we want to educate the seniors that might live alone. We want to make sure they're safe."
Christian County TRIAD is a partnership which involves senior citizens, law enforcement agencies, support services, and protective services. The event included EMS, police, and firefighters, as well as animal control, Taylorville Water Department, utility companies, and cable companies. Each group shared what reasons they would need to come to come inside a home and what you could do to verify their identity.
Many representatives said the best thing to do is ask for company ID or call the company directly and make sure the person at your door is an actual employee. Chief Wheeler also said you can call and ask a 911 dispatcher or an officer to verify someone's identity.
"You can always just give us a call," said Chief Wheeler. "We are there for you, we're out patrolling, we'll stop by and make sure they are okay."
Each attendee also received a packet that showed what each company's vehicle looked like. Representatives advised seniors to confirm the vehicles matched the pictures, or had the correct logo, before giving anyone personal information or allowing them to enter the home.
"If you see the vehicle outside and it has their logo on it and you called for an appointment then most likely it is legit," said Chief Wheeler. "Watch your surroundings and use common sense... look out the window before answering the door."
The Chief also said phone scams have been increasing. If a company calls you asking for payment or if someone wants your personal information, you can hang up and call the company directly to make sure it is a legitimate call.
