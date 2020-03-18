DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Many central Illinois businesses had to shift plans and schedules around, including at gyms, because of COVID-19.
The Decatur Indoor Sports Center canceled all of its group fitness classes. Tracy Hewitt, fitness supervisor and group instructor, developed a plan to teach courses through Facebook Live.
"Over the weekend I was trying to figure out how can I connect with my members, how can I keep my fitness going so I've decided to teach some classes online from my basement," Hewitt said.
Hewitt developed at home workouts that last 30 to 45 minutes. Each morning at around 9 a.m., she hops on the DISC's Facebook account and does a live video of the workouts for DISC members and the community to enjoy.
"It's way one for us to be a community and still get a good workout in without having to jeopardize our health," Hewitt added.
