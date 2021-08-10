DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are beefing up online security requirements after their Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) portal was the target of an attempted cyberattack. More than 2,000 FOID card holders may have had some personal information compromised.
“It wasn’t an attempt to get cards. It wasn’t an attempt to get concealed carry licenses,” State Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R-Decatur) told WAND News. “Some nefarious group hacked into the system looking for information, much like the hackers do on a credit card hack, where they are looking for information on individuals so they can put that on the dark web.”
ISP is contacting the FOID and concealed carry card holders that may have had information compromised. They are being issued new cards at no charge.
ISP stated in a release that out of necessity, some online account parameters put in place for ease of use have been modified and tightened to prevent future unauthorized users from gaining access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.