URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The "Season of Giving" provides a much needed boost each year to foodbanks across the state. But oftentimes those donations will tail off after the holidays.
The Eastern Illinois Foodbank has seen that trend in action yet again. Serving 18 counties from DeWitt on east to the Indiana border, the foodbank helps around 100,000 people each year — and sometimes even more.
Like many organizations, the foodbank saw need increase during the pandemic due to job losses and added financial strain on families. That increased need makes year-round donations even more critical.
"It has been very unpredictable in terms of what the demand is," said Molly Delaney, vice president of development at the foodbank. "Food insecurity is something that happens all year long. It's not something that is more prevalent over the holiday season. It's something that exists in our community 12 months out of the year."
Delaney added the foodbank primarily needs monetary donations this time of the year to help buy food and fuel delivery trucks.
To find out more on how you can donate, click here.
