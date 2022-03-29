DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot and killed a woman in 2018 will spend 65 years in prison.
Bryant Marshall, formerly of Danville, was sentenced Tuesday to the prison term, which must be served at 100 percent. It will be followed by three years of parole.
According to prosecutors, Marshall and the victim, Marlene Brown, were in a dating relationship. Marshall started to unjustifiably suspect Brown was seeing other men, leading to an argument between them on Dec. 15, 2018 at her home, located in the 300 block of N. Washington St. in Danville.
Marshall made death threats against Brown during that argument. Instead of going back to his own apartment, Marshall concealed himself in the back of Brown's sport utility vehicle, then jumped out when the back hatch was opened and shot her in the head.
Marshall fully confessed to law enforcement when he was arrested on the night of the shooting. He pleaded guilty to charges of first degree murder earlier in 2022.
Brown, who was 29, died 10 days after the shooting on Christmas morning.
More to come.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.