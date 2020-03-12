SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance Board of Directors has selected a new President and Chief Executive Officer.
New CEO Ryan McCrady will take over with the local economic development organization in early May 2020.
McCrady is a former local resident and leader who served as the Sangamon County Administrator from 2003 to 2008.
McCrady returns to Springfield & Sangamon County from the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur & Macon County where he has served as CEO since January 2015.
"We are very excited to announce Ryan McCrady as our new President & Chief Executive Officer," said Dan Dungan, Board Chair of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance. "Many of our board members are already familiar with the success Ryan has demonstrated in both Sangamon County and Decatur /Macon County. We have confidence that he can successfully implement our mission to enhance economic prosperity and growth for Springfield and Sangamon County."
Before McCrady was named President & CEO of the EDC for Decatur & Macon County, he was the Decatur City Manager for six years. He was responsible for all aspects of city operations including public safety, water management, public works, economic development, general services, human services and financial management and managed a $130 million annual budget.
McCrady is a native of Divernon, Illinois and an alumnus of Lincoln Land Community College. He has a Bachelor's degree in finance from Illinois State University and a MBA from the University of Illinois.