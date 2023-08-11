CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A former Defensive Back for the University of Illinois is continuing his community impact by launching a scholarship for high school and college students.
Tailon Leitzsey has partnered up with Access Scholarship to bring his "Perseverance is Key" Scholarship to life. "This scholarship is for kids who have stories of overcoming adversity," he shares. Leitzsey says offering this scholarship is a full circle moment for him. "It's kind of ironic, because when I transferred to U of I, I walked on" He tells WAND News, "I obviously didn't have funding to pay for school. 5 years later, to get the opportunity to give a scholarship... it's mindboggling."
The scholarship is open to high school and college students across the country. Four winners will be chosen by Leitzsey December 2023. Four students will earn $1,000 each if they are chosen as one of the recipients. The deadline is December 15th, 2023.
